Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes That He’s “Raising His Son Gay” To Ellen

From a plethora of show tunes to the fabulous children’s book The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish, (written by Lil Miss Hot Mess and illustrated by Olga de Dios), Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson & actor/producer Justin Mikita are exposing their son Beckett to a plethora of pop culture. They even made Britney Spears a big part of Beckett’s coming home, as they listened to the pop princess’s music as they brought Beckett home for the first time (“that was what Justin demanded we listen to, his first exposure to music”).

While camp-tastic children’s books and Broadway classics might be a major part of Beckett’s first year, Ferguson and Mikita are letting nature take it’s course as far as their son’s future goes. Saying that they would “absolutely” love their son if he were straight, Ferguson went on to tell the talk show titan “Justin and I were saying, we can just tell he’s gonna be such a straight kid. Who knows? He can do whatever he wants. I have a feeling he’s gonna wanna play football. I can just tell. I’m gonna have to learn how to do all those things.”

For now they’re most likely content enjoying all of Beckett’s first year landmarks and dressing him in some pretty luxurious gifts direct from another pop music icon. Taylor Swift sent the “nicest baby clothes”. After not being able to attend the Ferguson and Mikita’s baby shower, Swift sent over cashmere jumpsuits. Ferguson simply told Beckett “This is what Taylor Swift got you, so you’re just gonna have to learn to enjoy this” as he joked about making sure Beckett fit into his new fashions.

