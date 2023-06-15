Johnny Manuel to Release New Dance Track ‘End of the Night’

Are you ready to add some new tunes to your summer playlists? Prolific queer artist Johnny Manuel is releasing a brand-new track titled “End of the Night,” the lead single from his upcoming second EP, Blue.

Setting the scene for what should feel like the best night of your life, “End of the Night” features stunning live strings and drums and has a relatable love story audiences can dance to.

“It’s about one of those nights driven by lust, excitement, adventure, and passion,” Manuel says of the track. “When you’re fully captivated by someone that nothing else exists. You’re living inside of this dream together, and all that matters is right here and right now.”

About the creative inspiration behind the song, the artist says he wanted this single to show a side of him that he has not yet explored musically.

“When we went in to create it, I remember the feeling being that we wanted to make something we could dance to, and I was excited about that. I’ve always loved dance music, going out, and freeing myself on a crowded dance floor, but I hadn’t really created any music to reflect that. “End of the Night feels like the perfect introduction into that world for me. I’m very proud of this record, and I hope everyone else enjoys it as much as I do.”

Manuel will be performing “End of the Night” for the first time on stage at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 celebration at Hudson Yards in New York City on June 23. Hosted by Angelica Ross, the event is celebrating queer joy and commemorates the events surrounding the 1969 Stonewall riots. Other performers that will join Manuel include headliner Christina Aguilera, Kellen Stancil, resident DJ Lina Bradford, among others. Click HERE for more details and to stream the concert.

“End of the Night” will be released worldwide on all digital streaming platforms. Click HERE to pre-save.

