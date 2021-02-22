Jonathan Bennett Shows D in Morning Post

Actor Jonathan Bennett, known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the cult classic movie Mean Girls, has been feeling himself lately. Since announcing his engagement to fiancé Jaymes Vaughan, Bennett has been on Cloud 9, sharing the love of his main squeeze and his pooch on social media. It’s no doubt he has earned some rest and relaxation whenever he gets the chance.

Over the weekend, Bennett shared a photo on his Instagram stories that showed him soaking up the sun and indulging in a fresh cup of coffee. But that wasn’t all, he was also serving his fans a feast for the eyes as he inadvertently (or was it) also revealed that he was laying out with his shlong out. Good morning, indeed! (Uncensored pic at the end of this post)

It’s no secret that Bennett loves to lounge by pool as he is known to post this part of his life.

But this is a new glimpse into Bennett’s cabana caffeinated lifestyle that is giving us something different in our feeds.

Check out the NSFW picture of Jonathan Bennett’s morning double shot of coffee and D. That’s a boost that’ll keep you going all day.

Bennett is far from the first heartthrob to give the fans a little peek. You may recall actor Adrian Grenier recently posted some titillating stories of him skinny dipping in the winter cold that gave us a view into the actor’s extra curricular activities.