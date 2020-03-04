Justin Bieber Just Posted His Thirstiest Picture Yet — Take A Look

Justin Bieber more than likely knew what the hell he was doing when he posted a photo of him posing in his just his underwear on Wednesday, March 4.

The 26-year-old was nice enough to help get the word out about the FXX series Dave, which stars rapper Lil’ Dicky, hours before it premiered. He did this by sharing an Instagram pic of rocking a pair of Dave-related boxer briefs, that, um, left little to the imagination.

His face was shielded from the photo which only featured his body from the neck down. No one, really though, was complaining. “my girlfriends new screen saver,” one wrote. “This should blow up the internet in 3..2..1..,” another chimed in. The latter comment probably isn’t wrong at this point.

Not to be outdone his longtime pal Jaden Smith also popped up on the ‘gram that same day looking buff as can be while his mother Jada Pinkett Smith chatted in the background. Yowzas.

Happy Hump Day all!