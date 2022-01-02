Kal Penn, Carl Nassib, Julian Morris and Others All Came Out in 2020

Coming out still matters. Representation still matters. And in 2020, the LGBTQ community gained legions of new members, here are just a few who publicly came out.

CARL NASSIB

The first active NFL player to come out as gay, Nassib plays for the Los Angeles Raiders.

“I actually hope that like, one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary.”

JoJo Siwa

The Dancing with the Stars runner-up was included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. Siwa came out as part of the queer community to her 11 million followers in January.

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

JOSHUA BASSET

The High School Musical: The Series star also co-wrote the song “Just for a Moment” with Olivia Rodrigo for the soundtrack.

“Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”

GIGI GOODE

Rupaul’s Drag Race season 12 runner-up Goode came out as transgender and non-binary. Since coming out Goode announced has started hormone replacement therapy in January 2021 and recently underwent facial feminization surgery.

“I knew that I wanted this to be a journey I was going on by myself, on my own, without any input from the outside world.”

KAL PENN

Actor, author, and former White House staff member in the Obama administration Penn announced that he and his partner of 11 years, named Josh, are engaged to be married.

“I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their shit out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”

MR GRIM

Known in the wrestling ring as The Hitman for Hire, Chris Lewis identifies as pansexual.

“For years I’ve struggled with my identity. I’ve finally gained the courage to openly express that I am pansexual.”

ELVIRA

American actress, writer and singer Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark revealed in September she has been in a relationship with her partner Teresa Wierson since 2002. “

Falling in love with this beautiful, androgynous creature who appeared on my doorstep, like an angel, just when I needed someone most.

TJ OSBORNE

Country singer T.J. Osborne came out as gay, making him the first openly gay artist signed to a major country music label. The duo’s song “Younger Me” was directly inspired by T.J.’s attempts to come out earlier in his life.

“Not only is it a weight off my shoulders to tell the truth […] right now, I feel so incredibly loved.”

JOSH CAVALLO

Australian footballer Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United came out as gay in October.

“I hope that in sharing who I am, I can show others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community.”

JULIAN MORRIS

British actor Morris, a series regular on Pretty Little Liars celebrated his 18th anniversary with his partner Landon Ross in December.

“Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you.”

ALEXANDRA SHIPP

Beloved for her portrayal of Storm in the X-Men franchise and for her role in Love, Simon, Shipp came out as member of the queer community in June.

“Today, I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid-self could imagine. It’s never too late to be you.”

