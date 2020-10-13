Here Are The Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities of 2020

Choosing where to go for college can be tough for any high school senior as there are a myriad of determining factors that you have to consider. Does it have a good reputation? Is the surrounding area nice? Great faculty? Nice dorms? The list goes on and on.

For LGBTQ students its even harder as you want to make sure you pick a place where you feel welcomed based on your sexuality. Rampant homophobia still does exist in our country, unfortunately, so this is a key decision in order to get the most out of your college years while behaving as your true self.

Campus Pride, the leading national educational organization for LGBTQ and ally college students, is here to help in your selection process. They have narrowed down what are the best of the best when it comes to colleges and universities that are the most LGBTQ-friendly.

The announcement features forty campuses from six regions of the country who are deeply committed to LGBTQ students and who rate the highest for LGBTQ-inclusion in policy, program and practice. “On behalf of Campus Pride, I want to commend all the campuses featured among the 2020 ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities for their exemplary commitment and work to make their campuses safer and more welcoming,” said Tom Elliott, Campus Pride Board Chair. “In times like these, we need to commit to creating safe and welcoming spaces for all students.” For nearly two decades, Campus Pride has advocated and supported college and university campuses to improve LGBTQ campus life and change institutional policies, programs and practices. The Campus Pride Index (CPI), located at www.CampusPrideIndex.org, provides an invaluable benchmarking tool to assess LGBTQ-inclusion efforts from academics, to student life, to housing, to recruitment and retention activities. There are nearly 400 colleges who have “come out” on the index and hundreds of thousands who utilize the public search to find LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities annually.