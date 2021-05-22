Lil Nas X Continues To Carve Out His Own Lane And His Killer Physique

Lil Nas X is out to make one thing clear, he will continue to fuel his meteoric rise to the top and he’s trying to claim any and everything on the way up. This week alone, his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” reclaimed the number one spot on the Billboard Global 200 charts, but that’s not the only reason why he went viral this week.

The 22 year old musician dropped a set of thirst pics trap on his Twitter to promote his new song “Sun Goes Down”. The selfies feature the rapper in the mirror with his shirt wide open – showing off his lean build and chiseled abs and a mouthful of grills. His 6.4 million Twitter followers instantly made the hit maker go viral. Maybe the caption, “New song drops this Friday pls have sex with me,” – had a little something to do with him going viral. Wishful thinking on a lot of his followers end.

new song drops this friday pls have sex with me pic.twitter.com/cEwr3Q0viN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 18, 2021

Lil Nas X has been in the gym and it clearly has been paying off. Whether the thirst trap content that he has been sharing of him exercising is for promotion or simply his pride – we don’t think his followers are complaining bout it. Or, could all of the shirtless workouts be in preparation to get him performance ready for his upcoming stint on SNL this weekend?

The “Old Town Road” singer will be on the May 22nd episode of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. He announced that he will be performing his current single and a new song, which we all now assume to be “Sun Goes Down”. The video for his new song, which has already garnered over 4 million views in just one day – features Lil Nas’ going back in time to visit his younger self who is struggling to come to terms with his (sexual) identity.

Lil Nas X’s performance on SNL will mark the end of the shows 46th season. Anya Taylor – Joy will host the episode . SNL airs on NBC tonight at 11:30 PM EST.

Will you be tuning in to watch Lil Nas X perform on SNL?