Marti Gould Cummings Goes From Campaign Trail To Interview Chair With “The Marti Report”

Marti Gould Cummings is a consistently booked New York City queen, a political activist, and has put their activism into action, by officially running for City Council. Recently though, they have headed in front of the camera as the host of Logo TV’s newest chat fest The Marti Report.

On every episode, Cummings chats with influencers and activists about the political world we are currently immersed in. Cummings most recent chat with Danielle Moodie-Mills (host of the WokeAF podcast and an MSNBC contributor) dove deep into not just the state our union is in now, but on the state of the White House when the next Democratic President steps into the White House in (God willing) 2020. The person that comes in in the first one hundred days, as she says “has a lot of work to do”.

