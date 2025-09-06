Meet Randolph Rivera: NFL’s Toughest Cheerleader

When most people picture an NFL cheerleader, it’s probably a bubbly, high-energy performer leaping across the sidelines, shaking pompoms with the grace of a seasoned gymnast. But strong? Muscular? Certainly not. Or so they thought. Enter Randolph Rivera—cheerleader, stuntman, and total powerhouse—who’s been flipping expectations and bench pressing barriers for nearly a decade.

Now entering his ninth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rivera, 31, is not your average NFL cheerleader. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens’ coed stunt squad before finding his home with the Buccaneers in 2021. He’s one of nine men on the roster, though “man” might feel a bit too modest a description considering the insane strength and agility this guy brings to the field.

When you think of strength and conditioning in the NFL, you probably picture burly offensive linemen pushing massive weights or running backs burning through the defense with pure speed. But Rivera’s superpower is his ability to combine raw strength and finesse. This is a guy who can bench press 215 pounds (97.5 kg)—more than the 225-pound bench press test many NFL hopefuls face at the Combine. All while effortlessly twirling, tossing, and catching teammates in routines that require not just muscle, but agility and coordination that would make most of us break a sweat just thinking about it.

And yet, for Rivera, this is just part of the gig. “I’m just here doing my job and loving it,” he says with an easy smile, probably preparing to launch into a move that defies the laws of physics. But it’s not all flips and catches. His journey reflects something bigger: the changing face of NFL cheerleading, where strong doesn’t just mean having a six-pack, but having the courage to be fully yourself.

While Rivera’s athletic career is going from strength to strength, his personal life has also been a series of wins. In a touching Instagram post, he shared a glimpse into his love life with his husband, Rene Alonso. “There’s no place in the world I’d rather be than in your arms,” Rivera wrote. “I discovered that love is not sought, it finds you when you least expect it.” Honestly, could we get a better caption for a love story that feels like it’s straight out of a rom-com, but with extra gym time and glittery pom-poms?

Rivera’s journey is part of a larger trend where more and more men are joining the traditionally female-dominated NFL cheer squads. While male cheerleaders—especially stunt team members—have been around for a while, it’s only in recent years that men have started performing full dance routines alongside their female counterparts. This has sparked some online backlash, naturally, because when things start to change, there are always the naysayers sitting on their keyboards typing out their disapproval. But the men who have joined these squads, including Rivera, have not just persisted—they’ve thrived.

What makes Rivera’s story so exceptional is not just his pioneering role in the changing landscape of cheerleading—it’s that he’s a visible, thriving example of an out gay man succeeding in a high-profile, traditionally heteronormative, and often hyper-masculine athletic world. He embodies strength in every sense: physically, emotionally, and professionally. He’s strong, he’s in love, and—let’s be honest—he’s killing it at his job. What’s not to admire?

While some might still cling to outdated stereotypes of who gets to dance, who gets to be strong, or who gets to love who, Rivera is a living reminder that these boundaries are meant to be broken. If he can throw his body through the air and catch his teammates with the strength of a linebacker, maybe—just maybe—we can throw out those old ideas and catch up with the times.

So, as Rivera heads into his fifth season with the Buccaneers on September 21 against the New York Jets, we’ll be cheering louder than ever—not just for the touchdown passes and tight end receptions, but for the guy who’s making history while throwing high kicks and catching hearts.

As far as we’re concerned, he’s already won.

