Michaela Jaé Drops A Defiant New Anthem & Has ‘Something To Say’

As the sun sets on the landmark television series Pose, one of the most luminous to stars to land from this now groundbreaking cast is dropping her own first single. Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez just dropped the instant summer bop ‘Something To Say’. With heavy elements of disco, R&B and funk, the track is the perfect remedy to whatever is giving you the blues, as it is an all out ode to love!

Recently, Michaela gave a stirring and surprise performance at the LGBTQ+ Pride concert series OUTLOUD: Raising Voices on June 6, 2021, which was Adam Lambert’s specifically curated set of musicians to celebrate Stonewall Day. This performance served as Michaela’s first-ever performance for the single, as she performed “Something to Say” on the closing night of the three-day concert event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Something to Say” has Jaé teaming up with PWP (comprised of the legendary Verdine White of Earth, Wind, and Fire, multi-Grammy winning Neal Pogue and John Paris as well as Nick Ferraro and Duncan Hood) on the writing duties. The song (and video) is an all-out (and animated) celebration of equality and love, offering up a picture-perfect summer vibe, right in the middle of Pride month!

Follow Michaela Jaé on Instagram