Music Producer, Single-Songwriter Brian K., Smashing Ceilings

This week’s hottie is gay royalty Brian Kent. But don’t call him that he is much too humble. Adored in the NYC queer community when his name comes up in conversation it’s always “Of course we know from _______. We love him!” Never once is i is it “Oh that one.” Not one time. It’s kinda annoying. But that’s why everyone else. Steadily working in the industry and Brian has done that. Hard-working for decades he is the definition of a good gay person. And yes he’s hot.

Recording artist Brian Kent is an LA native but grew up in NYC, then heading to San Francisco. There he opened a gay nightclub called Beatbox. After selling it he moved to Puerto Vallarta where he now owns a bar called One Six One (onesixonepv.com). As a singer/songwriter, his last single hit the charts and a new single Carry Your Light expected this summer. He also branched out as a music producer and produced a remix for Whitney Houston’s new track called Don’t Cry For Me, which has been #1 on the charts for over three weeks now. He continues to produce dance events all over the country and Mexico working with organizations like Mantamar Beach Club and White Party Palm Springs as well as his own events that can be found at briankentproductions.com.

Name: Brian Kent

Age: 53

Website / Social Media Handles: briankentmusic.com

Instagram: briankentofficial

Facebookhttps: briankentmusic

Where do you call home?

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Well, if you know me it goes without saying that I am one of the most honest (sometimes too honest) people you’ll meet. You never wonder where you stand with me and I think people find that attractive. In a world where so many people are trying to be something they’re not because they don’t think they can be themselves, it’s refreshing to just find real people.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

Mentally, if you ask most people I think they would say my energy. I try to stay as positive and fun as I can in life and never take things too seriously. If we’re talking physically, then it would definitely be my eyes and my butt…so I’ve been told.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Confidence, humor, and genuineness. When a guy has these qualities to me he has everything. There’s nothing more sexy than a man who knows what he wants, can have fun and laugh with you, and who is the real deal…no BS!

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Hitting the Billboard charts when I was told it wasn’t possible as an openly gay artist at the time. I remember being told by a very large record label back in 2006 that if I wanted to sign with them I had to be straight. Probably one of the toughest decisions I had to make in my life, but I turned it down and started my own label which took my first single to Billboard! It taught me that the only person that can stand in the way of your dreams is YOU!

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’ve lived my life trying every idea or dream that ever crossed my mind at any given moment. People will always say to me “Damn, what haven’t you done” which is just proof that if I see something I want to do or try, I do it! In terms of the future, I guess by living in the moment I’m still learning day to day what new things I still want to accomplish in life and I’m sure there will be many.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? if not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

I have found an abundance of love in my life in every past relationship and in the relationships currently in my life. I don’t attribute finding love or being successful in love to one person, but instead, the openness to experience love with the many people that cross our paths in life. In any person, I look for honesty and genuineness, those are the people I surround myself with.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Mean Girls

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Leo Suter

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

French Fries

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Indigo Girls’ “Rites of Passage”

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It means my manager paid someone off :-p But seriously, I am very flattered to be a part of the history of hotties that have come before me.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? I was told once that attitude breeds altitude, the kinder you are, the kinder life is to you. Remember you never know what’s going on with someone else, try and approach people with a sense of empathy before rushing to judgment. We are a diverse people and it’s what makes the world so beautiful.

