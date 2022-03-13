Calling all nerds! I can’t be the only geek reading Instinct Magazine, right? RIGHT?!

At this point, the campy action series Power Rangers is a staple of childhood for multiple generations. You know the drill. Teens with attitude are imbued with special technologies, battle costumes and giant robot animals to aid them in their quest to protect planet Earth from space invaders.

21 groups of heroes exist in the Morphing Grid as of this writing. And out of them all, I’ve comprised a list of the best-looking men to don the iconic suits. Some of them are sexy. Some of them are handsome. But they are all eye catching for various reasons!

Check out my list of the hottest Power Rangers below!

Austin St. John – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Red Ranger

2. Walter E. Jones – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Black Ranger

3. Johnny Yong Bosch – Power Rangers: Zeo’s Green Ranger

4. Blake Foster – Power Rangers: Turbo’s Blue Ranger

5. Selwyn Ward – Power Rangers in Space’s Blue Ranger

6. Michael Copon – Power Rangers: Time Force’s Blue Ranger

7. Jason Faunt – Power Rangers: Time Force’s Red Ranger

8. Eka Darville – Power Rangers: Samurai’s Red Ranger

9. Hector David Jr. – Power Rangers: Samurai’s Green Ranger

10. James J. Davies – Power Rangers: Dino Charge’s Red Ranger

11. William Shewfelt – Power Rangers: Ninja Steel’s Red Ranger

12. Nico Greetham – Power Rangers: Ninja Steel’s Yellow Ranger

13. Jasmeet Baduwalia – Power Rangers: Beast Morphers’ Blue Ranger

14. Chance Perez – Power Rangers: Dino Fury’s Black Ranger

Season two of Power Rangers: Dino Fury recently debuted on Netflix. Watch the full season and many others – including the original incarnation – on the streaming platform!

Did I miss any hot Power Rangers on my list? Let me know in the comments!