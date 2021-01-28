‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Picks Its Bisexual Black Lead

We officially have a name and face for the Tom Swift character.

Back in October of 2020, The CW announced that they were making a spinoff of the Nancy Drew tv series. Now, the actor playing the lead role in that upcoming series has been announced.

According to Variety, Tian Richards (of Sundance film Burden) has been cast as the titular role of the upcoming show. Richards will first appear as Tom Swift in an upcoming episode of Nancy Drew before then appearing in his own show. The idea is that Drew and Swift will cross paths while undergoing their own investigations. While she interprets the root of the case as supernatural, he will see it as sci-fi based.

When the Tom Swift show kicks off, it’ll be focused on similar cosmically paranormal situations. The show will follow the Black, gay billionaire inventor as he deals with the shocking disappearance of his father. The character will then be thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy as he traces the clues towards his missing father. He’ll do so while trying to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s determined to stop him.

Tom Swift was co-created by showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor, Nancy Drew co-creator Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson. All three will write and executive produce the show. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski, under the company Fake Empire, will also executive produce. Meanwhile, CBS Studios will work as the studio.

Source: Variety,