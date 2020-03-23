Nashom Wooden (Formerly “Mona Foot”) Dies Due To Complications From COVID-19

I’ll be here; if you shut the door

I’ll be here; don’t love me no more

I’ll be here; when you don’t feel love

I”ll be here; if it’s not enough

I’ll be here….

Automagic ft. Nashom: I’ll Be Here (David Morales Dark & Lovely Mix)

The passing of New York City’s legendary Nashom Wooden means one thing; almost everyone in New York City nightlife world and beyond can now say that they have lost someone that they have love due to the national pandemic known as COVID-19 that is currently crippling our nation.

Our hearts are with Nashom Wooden's loved ones as well as the New York City nightlife community during this devastating time. 💔 https://t.co/PoOx7LcrXX — GLAAD (@glaad) March 23, 2020

Nashom was in a phrase, a stunning force of nature. I met Nashom a number of years ago on the streets of New York City outside Boy Bar in St Mark’s Place. I joined the packed crowd who was captivated by the shows that the glamazon known as Mona Foot was putting on at that legendary haunt and was of course, an instant fan. Whether it was as a third of the dance trio known as The Ones or as his latest incarnation working at The Cock and being a true New York City nightlife living icon, running into Nashom meant a massive smile and an all enveloping hug from someone who, with luminaries like DJ Lina and Candis Cayne, defined an era of New York City nightlife.

As expected, a litany of New York City personalities expressed their sorrow on social media earlier today. From drag queens to promoters to DJ’s; the loss of this larger than life performer is profound;

To watch Mona Foot perform was like watching a master class in the art of drag…her energy was infectious In 2019 she is who announced that I had won entertainer of the year – to me the honor was being on the same stage as such an icon she was a legend & a true queen RIP — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 23, 2020

This virus has taken our dear Nashom Wooden..aka Mona Foot. Part of our New York nightlife family. A beautiful gorgeous creature, an amazing artist and a friend for 25+ years. When I think of you I will always see that beautiful smile. We love you Nashom… always and forever. pic.twitter.com/TnwEWiJh45 — mariodiazlovesyou (@mariodiaz) March 23, 2020

Nashom’s stage stomping videos as Mona Foot, the countless pictures of him with friends and loved ones, and his music videos with The Ones will keep him vivid in our minds forever. One of his biggest hits as part of The Ones was “Flawless”. We see and hear Nashom in his element- slaying the runway, turning looks, and being as he always will be in our eyes; absolutely flawless.