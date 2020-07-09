Naya Rivera Missing & Presumed Dead After Son Found Alone on Boat — Report

Naya Rivera, who first rose to fame over a decade ago on the FOX series Glee, has gone missing and is presumed dead.

The 33-year-old vanished from Lake Piru on Wednesday evening, July 8. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed that search efforts will resume “at first light” on Thursday and called her situation a possible drowning.

Naya went to the lake earlier that afternoon with her 4-year-old son Josey (who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey). Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow said that they were both seen going out on the lake together.

Per CNN: “About three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the child asleep onboard. Authorities were notified and they began searching from air and with a dive team.”

“While it was hard to get information, the child said they went swimming but the mother didn’t get back on the boat”, Buschow said. “He said the child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.”

“I still can’t believe what I’m hearing and hoping it isn’t true,” her former publicist Zack Teperman said on social media. “I’m just sad. Naya Rivera was one of the first people I had the honor of working with back in 2009 when I got into public relations and moved to Hollywood. One of the first people to allow me to give her advice and guide her through those crazy Glee days.”

Story developing…