Nazi Salute Sparks Florida College Republicans Scandal

Florida’s College Republicans are in hot water after an alleged Nazi salute by one of their own. The University of Florida temporarily deactivated the student chapter, citing antisemitic behavior, including a viral photo that seemed to show the secretary performing a Nazi salute. But don’t expect this scandal to fade quietly into the background. It’s not just the university catching heat; the College Republicans are now fighting back in court.

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A Nazi Salute That Shouldn’t Have Been Made

Let’s get this straight: the University of Florida took action after the secretary of the College Republicans chapter, Dylan Estrella, was reportedly seen giving a Nazi salute. The photo circulated like wildfire across social media, sparking outrage across the country. In response, the Florida Federation of College Republicans urged the school to disband the chapter—an unusual move given that the local group isn’t technically under their banner. But hey, when you’re throwing Nazi salutes around, you’re bound to stir up some chaos.

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While the local chapter protested, claiming that they had nothing to do with the umbrella group that dropped the bomb on them, the university took swift action. It temporarily deactivated the chapter and stated that it would consider reactivating it once new leadership took over. You’d think the “New Leadership” button might just be a permanent option, but here we are.

“This is about Free Speech, Not Hate Speech”

Not surprisingly, the chapter isn’t taking this lying down. They’re suing the university, claiming their First Amendment rights are being violated. Anthony Sabatini, an attorney representing the chapter, argued that the university’s actions were politically motivated—mainly because the chapter hosted a controversial Florida Republican candidate, James Fishback, earlier this month. The same Fishback who’s made a name for himself by opposing LGBTQ+ rights and referring to his political rival as a “slave.” Charming.

This situation seems to have exposed an uncomfortable truth: the GOP, particularly in Florida, has a growing neo-Nazi faction within its ranks. From Fishback to Gonzalez (the former recruitment chair of Florida International University’s College Republicans, who participated in an online chat filled with anti-gay, anti-Black, and anti-Semitic slurs), it’s clear that hate speech has found its home in some circles of the College Republicans.

Playing the Victim Card

In a strange twist, the College Republicans of America are jumping to the defense of their Florida chapter. National chairman William Branson Donahue took to social media to denounce the actions of the Florida Federation, calling the entire situation “low” and claiming that the Federation was lying to get the chapter deactivated. Apparently, being affiliated with one faction of College Republicans doesn’t mean you’re automatically aligned with every crazy thing that happens under the banner.

Donahue insists that the First Amendment protects the chapter’s right to free speech, even if that means endorsing candidates who’ve thrown out the “alt-right” vibes. Because nothing says “freedom” quite like defending people who want to roll back LGBTQ+ rights and stoke racial tensions.

A Bigger Problem for the GOP

The legal battle continues, but the bigger question remains: Is this scandal part of a larger issue plaguing the GOP? As the Republican Party continues to attract more extremist voices, it’s becoming harder to ignore the fact that neo-Nazi sentiment is making its way into the mainstream. The lines between freedom of expression and promoting hate speech are blurring, and for Florida’s College Republicans, it’s not just about one bad apple—it’s a full-blown rotten orchard.

As the University of Florida works through the fallout, the world watches: will the GOP keep giving space to hate, or will they finally take a stand against the neo-Nazis infiltrating their ranks? If this case is any indicator, it’s still a long road ahead.

But one thing is certain: this isn’t just a “free speech” issue. It’s a battle for the soul of the GOP, and it’s a fight we can’t afford to ignore.

Source: Columbus Jewish News, The New Republic