Nico Tortorella & 5 More Celebs Who Proudly Identify as Bisexual

Today, September 23, is Bi Visibility Day. First introduced in 1999, it commends those who are proud to identify as bisexual while celebrating & reflecting on their history, community and culture.

For many years in Hollywood the focus of LGBTQ seems to be more on the L and G as many of its stars have publicly come out as one or the either. There are, however, several who have spoken about being authentically B, and we are here to honor them.

Drew Barrymore

The Never Been Kissed star came out as bi during an interview with Contact Magazine way back in 2003. “Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual… I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.

O’Shay Edwards

The pro wrestling phenomenon spoke his truth during a touching coming out story earlier this year. “I’m proud of who I am. I am a bisexual Black man living in the United States of America,” he told OutSports.

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe, one of the most cherished rock & punk stars of the past 25 years, touched on his sexuality very early on in his career. “I think I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in,” he told The Advocate back in 1995. “I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo. It’s ingrained in our heads that it’s bad, when it’s not bad at all. It’s a very beautiful thing.”

Nico Tortorella

“The more I’m having these conversations, the more comfortable I am identifying as bisexual,” the Younger star told Vulture in 2016. “I’ve been so hesitant about using the word for so long, because it does have a negative connotation in our generation. People fought for so long for that ‘B’ in LGBT, and I refuse to be the person that’s going to throw that away because I think I have a more colorful word.”

Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast & The Furious bombshell had an IDGAF attitude when she spoke about being bi. “I am too f—— curious to sit here and not try when I can,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Men are intriguing. So are chicks.”

Keita Murray

The L.A. based wrestler posted a Twitter thread about embracing his own bisexuality earlier this month. “Bi is looked at as being that there must be either/or or we must be involved simultaneously with both genders to be fulfilled but it’s really not,” he wrote. “I’m really grateful to have support from family, friends, and fans. I’ve come across a lot of negativity in my life from ppl.”