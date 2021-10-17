Olivia Lux Gives Them Face As She Makes Her Ballroom Debut

Olivia Lux’s star-making turn on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race showcased her eye for fashion and the ability to stomp a runway, among other skills. One thing that Lux was very consistent with though, was her stunning, mega-watt smile. Post Drag Race, Lux has kept busy performing and serving looks on Instagram, & this past week she showed “face” in a much more literal way. Olivia Lux headed to Brooklyn to make her competitive ballroom debut walking with The House of Miyake Mugler walking in the category of ‘Drags Face’ category.

One of the first balls held in Manhattan since the pandemic, the events was in held in Brooklyn, New York City. The Icon Ball pt. 3 was orchestrated by ballroom scene makers RR Chanel and Alvernian Prestige Du’Mure Versailles and was themed Fashion Rocks. For Lux (who has attended several events this year) this marks her first official debut walking in the category (which counts skin clarity, bone structure, and facial symmetry among category criteria).

Apparently I forgot the sound 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/45YhWLspqc — dont follow (@GoAwfCis) October 11, 2021

When Lux announced earlier this year that she was joining The House of Miyake-Mugler, she joined a house with a great deal of pedigree of their own. Not did Miyake-Mugler win Season 2 of the HBO ballroom competition Legendary, but Lux herself was walked out by Naja Miyake-Mugler the NYC mother of the house well-known for the ‘Drags Face’ category. (For the competition that she walked in, Lux unfortunately did not take the top prize. losing to a 007 house member)

✨ officially house of miyake mugler 〽️〽️ category is… FACE @miyake_mugler pic.twitter.com/QeeubEulwL — ᴏ ʟ ɪ ᴠ ɪ ᴀ (ʟ ɪ ᴠ) ʟ ᴜ x (@TheOliviaLux) September 20, 2021

Follow Olivia Lux on Instagram