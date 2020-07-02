HOT

British Actor Ben Aldridge Came Out

HOT

Sweet Summertime Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

TOP

Christopher Meloni Goes Shirtless Again During 'Lockdown'

TOP

Here's All The Pro Athletes Who’ve Came Out In 2020 (So Far)

Original Cast of ‘Hamilton’ Reunites to Sing a Number From the Show with Help From Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

by
Angelica (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Eliza (Phillipa Soo), and Peggy (Jasmine Cephas Jones)- The Schuyler Sisters (Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Official YouTube Channel)

In advance of the premiere of Hamilton exclusively on Disney+ starting July 3, the original Broadway reunited for a performance  of “Helpless“ featuring Jimmy Fallon and the Roots via Zoom.  Phillipa Soo, who originated the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, was flawless in her performance.

Disney has released a trailer for Hamilton on June 21 on YouTube.

Then more clips of the film were released.

 

Excitement for the Hamilton film has reached a fever pitch on Twitter with people having to (pardon the pun) ‘Wait For It.’

There will be a Twitter watch party with the original Broadway cast on Friday, July 3 at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

Will you be watching Hamilton this weekend? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

 

Sources: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Official YouTube Channel, Walt Disney Studios Official YouTube Channel, Twitter