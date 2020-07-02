Original Cast of ‘Hamilton’ Reunites to Sing a Number From the Show with Help From Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

In advance of the premiere of Hamilton exclusively on Disney+ starting July 3, the original Broadway reunited for a performance of “Helpless“ featuring Jimmy Fallon and the Roots via Zoom. Phillipa Soo, who originated the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, was flawless in her performance.

Disney has released a trailer for Hamilton on June 21 on YouTube.

Then more clips of the film were released.

Excitement for the Hamilton film has reached a fever pitch on Twitter with people having to (pardon the pun) ‘Wait For It.’

There will be a Twitter watch party with the original Broadway cast on Friday, July 3 at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

What time is it? Showtime! Join the original Broadway cast of #Hamilton as we host a Twitter watch party this Friday, July 3rd at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Who's in? 👇🏾 Tweet along using #Hamilfilm. pic.twitter.com/9R5BYO8lTV — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) July 2, 2020

