OutFest Fusion Announced It’s 2021 LineUp

The program list for the 2021 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival is up!

2021 is the 18th year for Outfest, an annual festival celebrating LGBTQ+ stories in film. This year, the Los Angeles-based festival is featuring 10 feature films, 41 short films, a One-Minute Movie Contest, two drive-in experiences, and many panels/workshops.

Some of the feature films from this year’s lineup include All Boys Aren’t Blue by Nathan Hale Williams which is based-off his award-winning memoir novel, Marion Hill’s polyamorous film Ma Belle, My Beauty (which was celebrated at Sundance 2021), the documentary Unapologetic about queer BLM activists, Nowhere or Las Cuarta about a Colombian gay couple living in New York City under the threat of deportation, the poetic joint project Summertime, and more.

“Now in its 18th year, Outfest Fusion showcases the work of queer and trans filmmakers of color, providing the audiences and storytellers alike with the critical visibility that is needed to build careers, opportunities, and empathy for our stories,” a press release for the event reads. “Beyond authentically connecting the industry and the public to so many of our community’s underrepresented artists, Outfest Fusion also provides educational workshops, masterclasses, networking events, and the renowned One-Minute Movie Contest.”

The festival will run from April 16 to the 20. You can buy $10 individual online film tickets, which will last for 72 hours, or you can spend $99 to get an all-access pass to the festival as well as 1 free year of OutFest Now (the festivals online’s streaming service). You can purchase your tickets here.