How Close is the Bromance Between Mahomes and Kelce?

Patrick Mahomes has everyone blushing after gushing about Travis Kelce’s biggest asset.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another season, the superstar quarterback couldn’t help praising his teammate’s rare combination of “size,” speed and athleticism, making it clear Kelce is one-of-a-kind.

“Obviously he has the physical gifts; to go out there and be that size with that speed and elusiveness and catch the football,” Mahomes said.

Yes, he really led with size.

Of course, Mahomes was talking football, but the internet is already having fun with the quarterback’s enthusiastic praise of his longtime teammate, who recently married Taylor Swift and is preparing for what many believe will be his final NFL season.

Mahomes quickly made it clear that Kelce’s greatest strength isn’t just his impressive physical presence—it’s the way he leads the locker room.

“But I think what makes him who he is — the leader, the person that he is — the teammates around him want him to succeed because he’s going to give everything he has to the guys around him.”

According to Mahomes, Kelce’s unselfish attitude is contagious.

“When you have one of the best football players on your football team being that selfless and just wanting to win no matter what, it kind of motivates everybody else to be great. I think that’s something that makes him special. Every teammate you ask is going to say [Kelce] is their favorite teammate because of the person that he is.”

Kelce, 36, recently returned to workouts in Florida after enjoying his honeymoon with Swift. Now it’s back to business as the Chiefs prepare to open training camp on July 29.

With this expected to be Kelce’s final season, Mahomes admits he approaches every year as though it could be his last shot at another championship.

“I always have a win-now mentality,” he explained. “You never know when it’s going to be your last chance. You never know when it’s going to be your last game. You never know when it’s going to be the best team you’ve ever played on or not.”

He added, “I always try to maximize it. I live by having no regrets by the end of my career. That’s how my mentality is. You never know when’s your best opportunity to win the Super Bowl, to win the division, or whatever that is. Just go out there and maximize it.”

Mahomes is also working to return from the serious knee injury he suffered last season. While his recovery continues, he’s determined not to miss the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener.

“It’s a long process,” he said. “I think that’s what I’ve learned throughout this entire thing. All I can do is be as great as I can be every single day. You just have to maximize that day and then slowly get better and better as the year goes on.”

And he finished with a promise Chiefs fans will love.

“I can’t predict the future and I know that it’s a long process,” he said. “It’s not just my decision. But at the same time, I’m going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity they can to let me be out there Week 1. I don’t want to miss that game.”

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