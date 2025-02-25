Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s as Gay Lovers is Coming Soon!

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor in a gay romance film together? Someone, hold me! The two incredibly talented (and ridiculously good-looking) actors are finally sharing the big screen in The History of Sound, which is set to hit theaters this year, per Variety.

Advertisement

RELATED: Paul Mescal’s Impressive Muscle Gains for Gladiator II

Fresh from the massive success of Gladiator 2, Mescal is stepping into yet another intense and emotionally charged role. Meanwhile, O’Connor recently had audiences swooning in Challengers, the steamy sports romance that had everyone obsessed with his tangled love triangle alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist. And now, these two powerhouses are teaming up for a film that promises love, longing, and major chemistry.

Advertisement

RELATED: This Gladiator 2 Star is Championing the LGBTQ+ Community

Mescal and O’Connor Will Play …

Based on Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize-winning novel, the film takes us back to the First World War, following Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), two young men on a mission to capture the voices, lives, and music of their fellow Americans. And, as if that isn’t already the dreamiest premise, they fall in love along the way. Talk about a chef’s kiss of a storyline! Directed by Oliver Hermanus, this adaptation is already shaping up to be one of the most swoon-worthy films of the year.

Paul Mescal in ‘GLADIATOR II’ (2024) pic.twitter.com/45vKQ2gJ5T — paul mescal gifs (@mescal_gifs) February 23, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: Paul Mescal is a Leather Daddy in Latest Photos

Now, let’s talk credentials. Mescal has already left audiences breathless with his intimate on-screen romance with Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers, proving once again that his ability to convey passion and vulnerability is unmatched. O’Connor, meanwhile, is basically a veteran in the queer cinema space at this point. With The Crown, God’s Own Country, and La Chimera under his belt, the man knows how to bring depth and authenticity to LGBTQ+ roles.

Advertisement

paul mescal & andrew scott in ‘all of us strangers’ pic.twitter.com/OVz2Q3BZ00 — One Perfect Scene (@oneperfectscene) November 14, 2023

RELATED: Pedro Pascal’s Shirtless Snap of Paul Mescal Sends Twitter into Frenzy

Mescal May Be Iconic Soon

But that’s not all—Mescal might be gearing up to take on another iconic role. Rumors are swirling that he could play Paul McCartney in an upcoming Beatles biopic, alongside Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison). If this dream cast comes to life, we may just lose our minds.

Advertisement

RELATED: Paul Mescal Shows Off Muscly Physique in ‘Gladiator 2’s First-Look Images

While we don’t have an exact release date for The History of Sound just yet, filming wrapped this year, and a world premiere is expected to be announced soon. So, stay tuned and get ready to have your hearts stolen by Mescal and O’Connor—again.

Advertisement

RELATED: What to Know About Hotties Paul Mescal & Josh O’Connor’s New Gay Romance

Source: Variety