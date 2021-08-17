Pete and Chasten Sharing Big News About Their Future Together

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg made a major announcement on Facebook today. Pete shared his thoughts on Facebook today.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! the process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

We are thrilled for Pete and Chasten and the rest of the Internet world are very happy for the couple with a lot of well wishes.

We are adding our Best Wishes to the soon to be Proud Parents.