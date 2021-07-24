Meet The New Pit Crew For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Live’

RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to Las Vegas, and it’ll bring six sexy Pit Crew members with it.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted all of life, it also brought RuPaul’s Drag Race: Live in Las Vegas to a stop. But now that things are opening up again and the entertainment world is healing, our favorite queens are returning to the Flamingo Showroom. At prices starting at $49, Drag Race fans can watch performances starring Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo, and Yvie Oddly.

But, again, that’s not all. The Pit Crew will also return to the Las Vegas stage. And for the most part, it’ll be a totally new cast of sexy men. That is, besides AJ Watkins who is the only holdover from the original cast. And Ryan Grainger, who originally worked on the show as the assistant choreographer.

So to get you acquainted with these men, here are a few beautiful sights from their Instagram accounts.

You can buy tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race: Live here.