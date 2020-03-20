“Pose” Star Finds Out BF Has A Fiancé & Son Thanks To Twitter

HOT

Angelica Ross as Candy Abundance on FX’s Pose / Image via FX

The Twitter sleuths were out in full force this week!

Pose and American Horror Story star Angelica Ross has had a whirlwind of a week thanks to social media. While many are using social media to distract from worldwide events, or feel more stressed out because of them, social media ended up helping Ross find out that her boyfriend was living a double life.

On Wednesday, Ross tweeted out a few pictures of herself and her boyfriend. To caption the photos, Ross wrote, “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him. an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B.”

Screenshot

The very next day, Ross tweeted again, but this time to share that she learned some telling information. Turns out, her boyfriend had a fiancé and a son!

“The internet is AMAZING,” Ross tweeted out on Thursday morning, re-sharing her first post. “I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!”

One Twitter user then commented on the Thursday post to fill in the gaps for anyone who hadn’t stuck around post the original tweet.

“For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement,” wrote the follower. “Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning.”

“Basically,” Ross then replied.

Ross then thanked Twitter users for sending her well-wishes through the drama and promised to “spill the full tea” on her Instagram later. She later decided not to, however, and said she was “not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight” and would “pray about it instead.”

Though, Ross did comment on the situation earlier today by tweeting that this situation was a learning moment.

Oh, the drama of it all! Our hearts go out to you, Angelica.

