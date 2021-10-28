‘Queen of the Universe’ Announces Judges, Host & A Premiere Date

From the moment the brand new reality competition series Queen of the Universe was announced, fans have been eagerly anticipating casting announcements, as well as who from the RuPaul’s Drag Race family would be joining the show. It was announced today that the judges panel for Queen of the Universe is packed with not just established Drag Race judges, but two Grammy nominated chanteuses are joining them-along with a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner.

Michelle Visage will continue to provide sage advice to the Queen of the Universe contestants, which consists of drag queens from ten different countries from around the globe pitted against each other vocally. (Contestants will hail from everyone from everywhere from Mexico to Denmark to Australia to the United States). Trixie Mattel will join the judges panel as one of the newer voices in music, but with a distinct and unique perspective (her duet on the country classic ‘Jackson’ is a must-add on every playlist).

Joining Visage and Mattel are two names well known to music fantastic. Known for her own global success after winning Season 3 of The X-Factor, Leona Lewis joins the panel to impart her own advice on vocal prowess and instant global superstardom respectively. From stage to screen to film to music, there is almost no one better than the luminous Vanessa Williams to round out the Queen of the Universe panel. Consistently adjacent to the Drag Race world (Williams served as a judge several times and won her episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race) expect Williams to share the wisdom she has gathered (and hopefully channel her inner Wilhelmina Slater when needed).

The four dynamic ladies heading up the judges panel are not the only additions to Queen of the Universe. UK talk-show host and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Graham Norton is on board as the host of the latest sure to be addicting singing competition show (which premieres Thursday December 2nd on Paramount Plus).

Follow World Of Wonder on Instagram