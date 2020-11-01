HOT

Jarrell Gorgeous Gucci & 3 Other Stars Who Went Full Frontal in 2020

SPOILER - Big Brother Crowns A Winner

Bravo Star Shades The Living Heck Out Of 'Gay' Lindsey Graham

2-Time Olympic Gymnast Danell Leyva Comes Out

Quire: ‘I’m Tired Of Letting The Weakest People Tell Us How To Live Our Lives’

Quin Quire (selfie via Twitter/QuinQuire)

Porn performer Quin Quire raised eyebrows on Sunday when he tweeted his opinion that “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough.”

Quire’s tweet read, “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. F**k you.”

A few minutes later, he followed that up with, “Meditate on, and accept the idea of your own death. Your life will be better for it. Happy #DayoftheDead.”

For those who don’t know, Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday recognized on November 1 and encourages remembering friends and family who have died. How Quire conflated remembering those who have passed with giving a thumbs up to the coronavirus isn’t clear.

It’s notable that Quire limited replies to the original tweet to people he mentioned in the tweet. Of course, he didn’t mention anyone in particular in the message.

The Twitterverse wasn’t sure if Quire, who refers to himself as an “adult film star since ’12,” might have been hacked, was serious in his messaging, maybe having a bad reaction to medications, simply cold-hearted, or just looking for attention.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(h/t Boy Culture)

What do you think?