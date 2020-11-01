Quire: ‘I’m Tired Of Letting The Weakest People Tell Us How To Live Our Lives’

Porn performer Quin Quire raised eyebrows on Sunday when he tweeted his opinion that “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough.”

Quire’s tweet read, “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. F**k you.”

A few minutes later, he followed that up with, “Meditate on, and accept the idea of your own death. Your life will be better for it. Happy #DayoftheDead.”

For those who don’t know, Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday recognized on November 1 and encourages remembering friends and family who have died. How Quire conflated remembering those who have passed with giving a thumbs up to the coronavirus isn’t clear.

It’s notable that Quire limited replies to the original tweet to people he mentioned in the tweet. Of course, he didn’t mention anyone in particular in the message.

The Twitterverse wasn’t sure if Quire, who refers to himself as an “adult film star since ’12,” might have been hacked, was serious in his messaging, maybe having a bad reaction to medications, simply cold-hearted, or just looking for attention.

someone is having a bad trip pic.twitter.com/1GJTrQJ5mF — VOTE NOW! VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE (@mister_manlyman) November 1, 2020

As a Mexican. That is not what day of the dead means. Don’t appropriate my culture — Remi (@elchulo369) November 1, 2020

The next time you get syphilis don’t get treated for it. That way we can weed out people who need antibiotics to live. — Bri Ree🇺🇸 (@BriannaJones3) November 1, 2020

Don’t appropriate my culture when you got a skin tone matching the likes of Bryan Hawn. Thank u next. P.S. this you? pic.twitter.com/pQfmsM6R47 — 🌙Moonchild🌙 (@moonchild7494) November 1, 2020

Yeah. I just canceled my @NextDoorStudios membership. The network has a serious problem with their talent and there are plenty of other places to go see more talented and less genocidal people do their thing. Will be encouraging others to do so as well. — Spookysaurus Rex (@MrDevinHunter) November 1, 2020

Mira pendejo. if you don’t know what the true meaning of the day of the dead is, callate a la verga mejor. Pinche gringo — Larry Capija🪐 (@Jamespendejos) November 1, 2020

lol did you tweet this before or after popping your daily truvada? — WeHoSockPuppet (@sock_we) November 1, 2020

Know what is not sexy? Supporting the death of thousands because you’re bored and can’t get a grip. Total boner killer. — Spookysaurus Rex (@MrDevinHunter) November 1, 2020

buddy do you forget we’re in real life? it’s not the hunger games or some survival rpg you are truly twisted… 😬 — cristen (@davonneswin) November 1, 2020

