Raven-Symoné Tapped To Host ‘What Not To Wear’ Spin-off Show

Raven-Symoné continues to be blessed, booked and busy. The 35 year old TV Veteran has just been cast to both Host and Executive Produce the What Not To Wear spinoff, tentatively titled What Not To Design for HGTV.

The show will follow design enthusiast, Raven-Symoné as she meets with homeowners who are in dire need of help when it comes to home decor. From decluttering, to toning down over-the-top gaudy designs to a complete overhaul of decorating disasters – Symoné along with her expert team who consist of designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, take matters into their own hands to try and improve the quality of home life for those that seek (and quite frankly need) it.

“Style mistakes are not confined to clothing…Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. We’re going to give families a clean slate.”

While not the obvious choice to be the Host of a renovation-anything type of show – Raven-Symoné can bring her humor and clever wittiness to almost any project to make it successful. From her child star days as Olivia on The Cosby Show to her starring role as Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, she has proven that it’s not just that lucky freshmen type of success with her – but she can hit it out of the ballpark on more than just one occasion.

Successful movies, merchandise sales galore and many notable voice-animation jobs later, Raven-Symoné added on to her already impressive resume by becoming a regular co-host of ABC’s The View from 2015-2016.

This June will mark the one year anniversary of when the Georgia native married Miranda Maday (in an outdoor ceremony held at the legendary Debbie Allen’s home garden).

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”

A newly wed, a reprisal of her role as Raven Baxter in the successful TV series Raven’s Home and a new hosting gig – the formidably funny Raven-Symoné continues to thrive with an embarrassment of riches and joy and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Will you be tuning in to Raven-Symoné’s new show What Not To Design when it debuts on HGTV?

All images courtesy of @ravensymonefanpage2