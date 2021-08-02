TV Personality Raymond Gutierrez Came Out

TV personality Raymond Gutierrez has come out as gay.

On Sunday, August 1, Raymond shared this truth through an interview with Mega Magazine. Gutierrez shared that he, like many others, struggled to come to terms with his sexuality.

“Growing up, it was hard for me to even acknowledge who I am,” he explained. “Like, what is this? I had my brother who was so similar to me but so different in so many ways. But he never had to explain his sexuality, so why should I? And that was my thinking growing up.”

Raymond is an American-born Filipino TV host whose twin brother is an actor named Richard Gutierrez. In addition, the two are the children of celebrity couple Eddie Gutierrez and Anabelle Rama. Because of their fame, Raymond feared his coming out negatively impacting his family.

He shared, “Being part of a family that is in the public space – we’re all entertainers for many generations already – I wasn’t deciding on things just on my own. Things that I do will not only affect me, but will also affect my family. So, that was kind of like the burden that I was carrying.”

Unfortunately, Raymond Gutierrez speaks with experience. While he was never out to the public, his sexuality has been a topic of rumor and gossip within the entertainment industry.

“Being gay now is not the same as being gay back then,” he recalled. “Ten years ago, it was totally different. You feel like a mutant. You walk in to backstage and people will say, ‘Ah, diba ‘yun ‘yung baklang kapatid ni Richard (Isn’t that Richard’s gay brother)’ Like I can literally hear them.”

He added, “I was still going through so many emotions at that time that I had no idea. Like, ‘Can I go through this first before you label me anything?’”

But if Raymond Gutierrez had these experiences and concerns, why did he decide to come out? As he shared in a recent Instagram post, accepting himself has given him more freedom than ever before.

“For me personally, being in touch with my masculine and feminine side allowed me to push boundaries creatively and create magic with the projects I do,” he wrote.

Gutierrez also shared words of love for any LGBTQ person who comes across his story.

He wrote, “If you’re reading this and you feel like you’re alone, I want to let you know that I went through the same things – you will be loved, your feelings are valid, and those who truly love you will stick around.”

According to the Manilla Bulletin, Raymond Gutierrez’s coming out has been met with general acceptance and welcome. For instance, Raymond’s brother Richard responded to Raymond’s Instagram post announcing the magazine interview and coming out. Richard specifically shared three heart emojis as his response.

Other Filipino celebrities showered Gutierrez’s Instagram page with support. This includes Rajo Laurel, Bubbles Paraiso, Bianca King, Andi Eigenmann, Kylie Verzosa, Maggie Wilson, Anne Curtis-Smith, Isabelle Daza, Jake Cuenca, Dominique Cojuangco, and more.

As Bubbles Paraiso wrote, “I am so proud of you, my love. Always here supporting you, and this, this will empower more people to come out in the open, talk about who they really are…love you!!!”

