Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reportedly Had an “Open Marriage”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have recently announced their split after six years together, and now a close friend revealed that the soon-to-be ex-husbands “had an open marriage.”

According to Daily Mail, a close friend of the 51-year-old singer disclosed that the two “had an open marriage,” which involved “engaging in sex together and with other people.” The outlet’s insider further revealed that the couple “fell out of love” after years of enjoying an “open” relationship.

The outlet also noted that the “infidelity was not a factor in their split.” According to the insider:

“Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage and this worked for them, until it didn’t.”

“That being said, neither of them fell in love with someone else. Sex was something they engaged in together and separate with other partners,” the source further stated.

Moreover, Martin and Yosef have four children together: 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, 4-year-old Lucia, and 3-year-old Renn. The outlet’s insider shared that the soon-to-be ex-husbands are hoping to share custody of their four children after ending their marriage “amicably.”

The source added,

“In the end they decided that it was best for them, their well being and for their kids if they end it amicably.”

“Ricky will likely keep the house but Jwan will remain an important part of his life, and their kids’ lives, moving forward. He will be taken care of forever and will not have to worry about his finances, at least until their children are all adults. Ricky knows the value of him being a father in their kids’ lives,” the outlet’s source further disclosed.

