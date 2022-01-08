RIP Shane O’Connor. Son Of Grammy Winning Legen Takes His Own Life

Sending condolences to pop icon Sinead O’Connor and her family, as Police in Ireland has issued an official statement announcing the death of the Irish singers’ 17 year old son, Shane O’COfficials in Ireland issued the following statement:

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Image from Sinead’s twitter account

Sinead’s rep confirmed the tragic news of Shane’s passing, as well as taking to Twitter herself to express her love and sorrow to her beloved son – referring to Shane as the light of her life and wishing for him to be at peace.

 

Police had been searching for Shane since Thursday, who escaped from Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward, where he was on suicide watch. Sinead took to twitter to first express her frustration with the hospital for allowing her son to escape – but it quickly shifted to desperate pleas for her 17 year old troubled son to please turn himself in safely.

Sinead, who is a Grammy winning singer – achieved international success in the late 80’s and 90’s. She shared custody of Shane O’Connor with his father, Irish folk singer Donal Lunny.

Our deepest condolences to Sinead O’Connor and her family. And may Shane O’Connor rest peacefully. 

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with depression and have thoughts of suicide, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Sources: TMZ, New York Post

 

