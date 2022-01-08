RIP Shane O’Connor. Son Of Grammy Winning Legen Takes His Own Life

Sending condolences to pop icon Sinead O’Connor and her family, as Police in Ireland has issued an official statement announcing the death of the Irish singers’ 17 year old son, Shane O’COfficials in Ireland issued the following statement:

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Sinead’s rep confirmed the tragic news of Shane’s passing, as well as taking to Twitter herself to express her love and sorrow to her beloved son – referring to Shane as the light of her life and wishing for him to be at peace.

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Police had been searching for Shane since Thursday, who escaped from Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward, where he was on suicide watch. Sinead took to twitter to first express her frustration with the hospital for allowing her son to escape – but it quickly shifted to desperate pleas for her 17 year old troubled son to please turn himself in safely.

Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety. pic.twitter.com/uJWuSJ1bRJ — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

Sinead, who is a Grammy winning singer – achieved international success in the late 80’s and 90’s. She shared custody of Shane O’Connor with his father, Irish folk singer Donal Lunny.

Our deepest condolences to Sinead O’Connor and her family. And may Shane O’Connor rest peacefully.

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with depression and have thoughts of suicide, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

