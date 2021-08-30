RuPaul’s Guest Stint Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Gets Tens Across The Board

Beyond RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul has shown acted, released numerous albums, and hosted two eponymous talk shows. In another “pinch me” moment, the ‘Supermodel of the World’ got to guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! late last week. Ru’s beyond entertaining monologue touched on everything from Lil Nas X being named the Chief Impact Officer for Taco Bell and debuted new segments like ‘Gayer News’ and the game ‘Can You Guess The Drag Queen’? And as only Mama Ru can sage and pointed advice was delivered to airline passengers that continue to be unruly; “If you don’t own the plane, you don’t make the rules,” RuPaul said. “That’s right. So, put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the fuck up, bitch!”

During RuPaul’s guest hosting gig, he got to welcome actress and friend Thandie Newton, where they discussed everything from their own early morning roller-skating dates and Newton got to show off her own impression of Reminiscence co-star Hugh Jackman. Ru also got to sit down and chat with comedian Iliza Shlesinger on performing while pregnant and Shlesinger’s husband “watching the Phoenix Suns on a laptop while I watch you guys Sissy That Walk”

RuPaul also got to welcome Season 13 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and current ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ Symone as a guest. RuPaul dispensed sage advice (“pay your taxes”) & let Ru know that she wanted to possibly move into acting, and move into doing “all of the things that drag queens don’t typically do”. They discussed Symone’s upcoming U.K. tour in December, as well as stars the support that she receives from House of Avalon, the tribe/family that Symone comes from, several of which come from Arkansas, Symone’s home state.

