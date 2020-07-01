Russian Launches Propaganda Campaign for Amendment to Define Marriage as Between a Man and a Woman

Long before the enactment of the ‘gay propaganda’ law, the rights of LGBT Russians have been under attack. Signed into law in June 2013 by Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, the law’s supposed purpose is protect Russian youth from information not deemed of traditional family values. In reality, the law poses harm to those that identify as LGBT in Russia.

The gay propaganda law is considered to be political homophobia. Since the law’s enactment, hate crimes in Russia from 2013 to 2017 doubled. The propaganda law has also been used to prevent gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

A video released in Russia on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 aims at furthering Russia’s war against the LGBT community in the country.

The video is part of a propaganda campaign as part of a national referendum that would extend Putin’s presidency to 2036. Also, in the referendum is an amendment to define marriage as only between a man and a woman. Russia already has laws prohibiting same-sex marriage and adoption by same-sex couples.

The video was created by a Russian online tabloid called RIA FAN as a way to promote voting in the country. According to CNN, the head of Patriot Media, which is the parent company of RIA FAN, Nikolay Stolyarchuk said:

“The main point is not to fight against the LGBT community, but to defend the institution of family as a union of a man and a woman. I am also of the opinion that same-sex partners must not be allowed to adopt children.”

One of the actors in the video took to Instagram to apologize for his role in the anti- LGBT video.

Translated from Russian, the post says:

“Dear friends, I’d like to express my regret due to the situation unfolding with the clip I played a part in. I’m very sorry that I ended up being involved in the politics. In no way I wanted to offend anyone. Thanks to everyone and my loved ones for the words of support.”

Votes on the amendments occurs on July 1.

