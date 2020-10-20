Shirley Bassey Celebrates A Seven Decade Storied Career With Her Latest Album “I Owe It All To You”

Dame Shirley Bassey has accomplished more during her career than the young Welsh performer from Tiger Bay could have possibly imagined. Bassey, who began performing in nightclubs in Cardiff as a teenager (while still working in a factory) has the dubious distinction of recording more James Bond film themes than any other artist (Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker). Performing everywhere from The Academy Awards to Buckingham Palace has helped shape Bassey into not only one of the most popular performers in England, but a global superstar. Now, Bassey is celebrating seventy years in music with the release of a new album, aptly titled I Owe It All To You. The album is scheduled to be released later this year and is described as a “grand finale” dedicated to her fans.

Dame Shirley said in a statement “my new album is a celebration of seventy years in showbiz – seventy years of support from my fans and seventy years of music. I’ve trodden the boards of many stages and kicked up many a diamante heel!” She went on to say “the songs I have chosen all feel very personal and connected to my life. I hope they will do the same for my fans.” Decca Records has stated that not only will the album include brand new music by this legendary artist, but it will also include selections that reflect both her life and her career.

Keenly aware that the LGBT community adored both her and her spectacular catalog, much of Bassey’s music has received the remix treatment. Most recently, legendary producer/remixer Chris Cox remixed Bassey’s version of “Get The Party Started” (originally recorded by Pink).

The ultimate question still remains; will I Owe It All To You be Bassey’s own curtain call in the music industry? Biographer John Williams told BBC Radio Wales that while it might not be Dame Shirley’s last album, he also says “with someone like Shirley, never say never, but it sounds like it would be a great way to go out”. “When you have been singing for as long as she has, which is about 70 years, I wonder if she will really give it up.”

Dame Shirley Bassey’s final album “I Owe It All To You” is out November 6th, 2020 & can be pre-ordered here

For more info, check out Dame Shirley Bassey’s website