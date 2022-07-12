Should be Called ‘Stalkers of Wavery Place’ but Whatever

I think the real horror is how child-star networks like Disney churn out so many burned out, therapy needing future adults – but I digress!

It was announced by Variety that a handful of Disney stars are going to appear in an upcoming horror film directed by another former Disney star! This is some crazy, creep, full circle type of stuff!

The film, currently titled Howdy, Neighbor, is going to take us back to the found footage genre, with its story unfolding through the use of computer screens. Think Unfriended, if you will. Howdy, Neighbor is expected to begin principal photography later this month.

Confirmed cast members include The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘s Alyson Stoner, Shake It Up‘s Tim Bagley, So Random‘s Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Hass, as well as Jessie‘s Debby Ryan and Kevin Chamberlin.

Non-Disney participants include Grant Jordan, Sterling Sulieman, Adam Faison, Greer Grammer and Kimmy Shields.

Synopsis: Benjamin, a young queer millennial actor and once a famous child star, is living in West Hollywood. When a new neighbor, Chase, moves across the hall and reveals himself as a fan, Benjamin begins investigating the oddly familiar man with his best friend Harley.

Howdy, Neighbor is set to be directed by Sonny with a Chance‘s Allisyn Snyder based on the script by Matthew Scott Montgomery. It will be shot under Watch the Footage and Exit Strategy, with Charles M. Barsamain, Bob Morrison, Allisyn Snyder and Dylan Snyder serving as producers.

Are you excited for a Disney star-studded horror film?

Sources: Variety, Coming Soon