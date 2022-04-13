Soccer Legend Looked Devilishly Handsome At The Elite Miami Wedding

Now, I’m going to need David Beckham to take it down a few notches. The soccer legend attended the wedding of his first born son, Brooklyn Beckham (23) — who wedded billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz (27) this past weekend in her family’s Palm Beach estate in Florida.

While it was a star studded event (the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay were in attendance), with guests draped up in designer garments, the internet seemed to only be able to focus on one thing — how David apparently was serving up all types of zaddy vibes and (unintentionally) stealing the spotlight.

In a photo captured by Vogue, you can see daddy Beckham posing with his boys — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. And while all looked great in their Dior tuxedos, David was looking devilishly handsome as he rocked a huge smile and his typical scruff beard nestled against his chiseled jawline. Should we expect anything less from the former People’s Magazine Sexiest Man Alive?

Brooklyn certainly can hold his own however. Not one to shy away from the camera, he can turn up his swagger to produce some sexy images himself.

But as they say, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. And when said tree happens to be a world class athlete with model looks, you know he can surely make some magic happen in front of the camera lens. Take a look at some of the famous images that catapulted David Beckham to being a global sex symbol.

But in that family, there’s plenty of room for everyone to shine. There has to be, the camera favors each and every one of them!

Source: CNN