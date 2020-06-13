Taxpayer Money Is Going to Schools That Push Conversion Therapy

You hate to hear it, but sadly some taxpayer dollars are going to private schools in the voucher program that push LGBTQ students to attend conversion therapy, according to Huff Post.

One such school is Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The administration pulled an LGBT student, Megan Mishkin, out of class, and discussed with her that they believe that she is effectively broken and that conversion therapy could help her not be a lesbian anymore. In the meeting, the administration reminded Mishkin that homosexuality is wrong according to the bible and that she would have to attend counseling sessions to “discuss her sexuality” if she wishes to stay in Calvary Christian Academy. That sounds suspiciously like they were trying to trap her in a conversion therapy session…

Before this meeting, Mishkin was also barred from attending an overnight school theater trip because parents of other students were concerned about their daughters sharing a room with her because she had a girlfriend, because apparently every LGBT person is attracted to every member of the same sex. Sarcasm aside, that way of thinking is dangerous, not just because it’s incredibly ignorant, it can drive people away from being around LGBT people.

The head of the school, Jason Rachels, sidestepped the accusation that the Calvary Christian Academy tries to promote conversion therapy by saying that conversion therapy “is not a process we use or a part of a policy” at the school and that it exists “to serve families with similar values that align with our school’s statement of faith.” He also mentioned that they do not hide their beliefs from people or do not persuade people who disagree to enroll.

The school received approximately $3 million in public funding through voucher programs and tax credit programs that channel money to scholarships for private schools. Voucher programs use taxpayer money to fund scholarship for non-affluent students and tax credit programs give incentive to corporations to donate to organizations that distribute private school scholarships. The school has participated in such programs since 2012.

Schools should be a safe space for students to learn without any problems and without going into the myriad other issues that schools generally have, I think it’s despicable that any school would try to push such an objectively harmful practice on their students because they are not straight. I’ve written many times about conversion therapy (mostly about places banning it) so of course I have a lot of thoughts on this subject, but I would like to hear yours. One thing I know for sure is that taxpayer money should not be used to harm others.

Source: Huff Post