Ten Of Pop Culture’s Hottest Bromances That Leave Us Lusting For More

According to the Kinsey Scale, most heterosexual men lean towards homosexual desires than not. And this is something that have brought me such joy in my moments of wishful thinking – those moments when I observe the dynamics of some of Pop Cultures hottest Bromances.

Since the beginning of time, men have forged bonds with their male counterparts that tend to extend beyond just platonic friendship. Now, I’m not suggesting anything lewd has gone down between these individuals – but their adoration for one another at times, can dance into the lust zone.

So, we figured we’d take a look at some of the bromances that exist in pop culture today (both past and present) that leaves a lot to the imagination and keeps us lusting for more.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron

These Bachelor studs have an undeniable bond – and it certainly makes it even that much more enjoyable that they love to bond, while being shredded and shirtless.

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal

It’s fitting that this bromance features two very accomplished actors – because they could convincingly assume the roles of Sweet Top and Sub Bottom very well.

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz

What can we say, Lisa Bonet surely knows how to pick ‘em. Jason and Lenny are so close, they vacation frequently together as family and even call each other “brothers”.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

If these two were in the “community”, they’d be the ultimate Daddies. It’s nice that they were able to put an end to their social media “feud” in order to save their bromance.

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino

Viewers witnessed this bromance develop from the very beginning on Jersey Shore – and while they may be an acquired taste… the tanned, fist pumping duo are certainly an entertaining bromance to watch.

Rhyheim Shabazz and Cade Maddox

These adult performers are not only at the top of their game (both literally and metaphorically speaking), but they have teamed up for several professional collaborations – some that require clothing and some that don’t.

Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr.

These NFL jocks became extremely close while playing for the New York Giants – and we should be very grateful to whoever decided to sign these two together. Oh, the things that I would do to be a fly on the wall in an NFL locker room.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Blockbuster movies and hysterical personalities, Dwayne and Kevin are a match made in heterosexual heaven. Just watch any interview and you can see the electrifying charm and feel the tension.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine

While Adam may no longer be a judge on The Voice, the bromance that he shares with sitting judge Blake Shelton is still alive and well. And while this one really may just be wishful thinking, I’m sure it’d be hot as hell. I mean, they’re both rockstars for heaven sake.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

No h\Hollywood bromance list would be complete without an honorable mention of Matt and Ben. Although Ben is trying to make Bennifer (Ben and Jennifer Lopez) work out again – we’ll always consider his most successful relationship the one he shares with his Oscar winning pal Matt Damon.

Who would you add to our list of Hottest Bromances?