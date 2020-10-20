The 2020 Summer Olympics To Have An LGBT Athlete Support Center

Japan is getting a Pride House for next year’s Summer Olympics.
Since the 2020 Summer Olympics have been pushed back a year, there is plenty of time to establish more accommodations for the many athletes who will soon touch down on Tokyo. That includes LGBTQ athletes.
According to NextShark, Japan opened Pride House Tokyo Legacy this past Sunday. This is Tokyo, Japan’s first-ever LGBT support center. The center was created as a safe space so that “LGBT athletes, their friends and families, spectators and local participants are free to be themselves as they enjoy a diversity-themed Olympics.” The people behind the program are also hoping to make the center permanent after the Olympics, which is why “legacy” was added to the name.
本日10/11(日)『プライドハウス東京レガシー』オープンしました！ メディア向けなど、オープニングイベントを開催しました。 プライドハウス東京レガシーのオープン時間、休館日は2020年12月末までは、以下の形でオープンいたします。 —– ●「プライドハウス東京レガシー」 施設概要 住所:東京都新宿区新宿1-2-9 JF新宿御苑ビル 2階 開館時間:13時〜19時 休館日:毎週 火曜日、水曜日、木曜日 —– 明日10/12(月)は、会場準備のため休館日とさせていただきます。ご了承ください。 次のオープンは10/16(金)となります。 どうぞよろしくお願いします。 #pridehousetokyo #プライドハウス東京 #pridehousetokyolegacy #プライドハウス東京レガシー #lgbtq
Pride House Tokyo Legacy is centered on a 140-square meter building and offers a multipurpose space, a café area, a consultation booth, and a collection of books concerning LGBTQ topics and matters. The hope is that after the Olympics, the space will grow out its community support measures and create multitude of resources for LGBTQ youth.
“We’d like to provide new opportunities to let people learn more about issues including sexual minorities, education and sports,” said Pride House Tokyo head Gon Matsunaka, according to the Asahi Shimbun. “Sexual minorities are hard to recognize from their appearance, and they have been ridiculed and discriminated against.
“By raising awareness of the issue, I hope it will also lead people to pay more attention to those who suffer from other kinds of discrimination, such as ethnic and religious prejudices.”
Source: NextShark, Asahi Shimbun,