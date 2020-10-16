The 2020 Tony Nominations Are Honoring Gay Men BIG TIME!

The Tony nominations are out and two gay plays are standing at the top!

The 2020 Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday in a video that was hosted by James Monroe Iglehart of Aladdin.

“What, you didn’t think we were gonna have the Tony Awards?” said Iglehart. “Of course we’re going to have the Tony Awards. It’s just going to be a little different. Theater will always survive.”

With Broadway shutting down in March and planning to stay shut down until June of 2021, it looked like there wouldn’t be a Tony Awards this year. As the New York Post reports, the awards will go on. Due to many of the spring shows, like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Six,” “Plaza Suite,” having not yet opened, there is a smaller competition pool this year. This was especially displayed in one category, Best Lead Actor in a Musical, where only Aaron Tveit of Moulin Rouge! The Musical! was nominated.

As for the gay-themed or created projects, there was a BIG showing of support. In fact, Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris received a groundbreaking 12 Tony Award nominations! The controversial play about three interracial couples who engage in slave-themed sex role play, in a story about the extending traumatic effects racism plays on the Black American experience, is the first new play to gain that many nominations.

The play received nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Joaquina Kalukango, two nominations for Actress in a Featured Role, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, and Sound Design, and Best Play. Actors James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood, who play a gay couple in the play, were both nominated for Best Actor in a Featured Role. Then finally, Robert O’Hara was nominated for his direction.

For playwright Jeremy O. Harris, this is just the latest record broken through his work on the play. After conceptualizing it while attending the Yale School of Drama, Harris, who is openly gay, went on to become the youngest Black man with a Broadway debut.

The only person who said she wasn’t surprised was my niece, Kyra who said, “you’re famous on tiktok I knew you’d get a lot…” My grandpa said she wished that Golden could see this and I do too. pic.twitter.com/9C8mbOkkMb — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 15, 2020

I did this last night and stayed in the outfit bc I wanted to celebrate being alive for a crazy time in history…now I guess I was celebrating making history too? I stayed in this outfit for 24 hours btw. pic.twitter.com/vMPu8FhV8h — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 16, 2020

In addition, The Inheritance by fellow gay playwright Matthew Lopez also received nominations. This play, follows gay men in New York as they discuss how they owe previous generations of gay men who fought for Gay Rights and through the AIDS crisis.

The Inheritance gained nominations for Actor in a Leading Role and Actor in a Featured Role (Andrew Burnpa and John Benjamin Hickey respectively), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Lois Smith), Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre, Best Direction of a Play (Stephen Daldry), Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and Best Play.

You can find the full nomination list below:

Best Play

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge!, John Logan

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance, Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Bruno Poet, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical