The Gay Film That Will Have You in Sobbing

When Michael Ausiello published Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in 2017, audiences fell in love with the heart-breaking yet compelling love story that left readers mourning Ausiello’s late husband long after they put the book down.

Published by Simon & Schuster, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies tells the story of Ausiello’s relationship with his husband, Kit, in their 13th year together. During that year, Kit is diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of neuroendocrine cancer. From the point of diagnosis until 11 months later when Kit loses his battle with cancer, Ausiello assumes the role of Kit’s primary caregiver sharing poignant tales of love and resilience along the way.

The book has received praise from celebrities such as Andy Cohen and JJ Abrams who have all commended the book for the way it deals with its tragic subject matter. Among the tears and tragedy is also a story about a modern romance, the ups and downs of a relationship, the support we depend upon, and the enduring devotion of a loving partner. In their journey, there is also a sense of peace and levity through funny moments–all through Ausiello’s perspective.

In 2017, the rights to the memoir were optioned by Jim Parsons’ and Todd Spiewak’s production company That’s Wonderful Productions. Since then, eager readers have awaited the release of the film adaptation of the book.

Focus Features Lands Michael Ausiello Memoir ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’; Michael Showalter To Direct Jim Parsons https://t.co/S6eSby6qOg pic.twitter.com/fErK4bff8J — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 6, 2018

Now, the wait is over as the official trailer for SPOILER ALERT has finally arrived.

SPOILER ALERT is a movie adaptation of American journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The book tells the story of Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship, and how it changes after Cowan discovers his terminal illness.

The book covers an 11-month timeline, from the discovery of his illness to his passing. It also portrays the couple’s 14-year relationship through flashbacks. In the film, Ausiello is played by Parsons while his partner Cowan is portrayed by Aldridge.

SPOILER ALERT, directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by David Marshall Grant & Dan Savage, stars Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field. Antoni Porowski, Nikki M. James, Jeffery Self, and Bill Irwin will also be featured in the film. Producers on the project are Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick via their Semi-Formal Productions banner, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey via the That’s Wonderful Productions banner. Executive Producers are Michael Ausiello, Eric Norsoph, and Jason Sokoloff.

Focus Features will release SPOILER ALERT in select theaters only on December 2 with wide theatrical release on December 16.

Grab the tissues, hug your loved ones, because this one is going to be a doozy.

Here’s the official trailer for SPOILER ALERT:

Source: Focus Features