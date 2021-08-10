The Grammy Winner Says It’s ‘Crucial’ To Address LGBTQ Hate In Rap

Hip Hop’s Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion just keeps on giving us reasons to stan her. She recently spoke with People magazine, addressing the fact that homophobic culture in Rap, needs to stop.

The Grammy winning rapper, 26, thinks there needs to be less hate in Hip Hop – and more acceptance. She shared her thoughts following the misinformed and homophobic comments from problematic entertainer DaBaby.

“It is about time… Representation is important and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human”.

Megan has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community in the past, from working with stylists and other rappers that are a part of the community.

She also spoke about how important it is for her to support other female rappers – and to make an effort to not contribute to the misogyny that has plagued Hip Hop for decades. Megan recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her number one hit single song with (openly bisexual) Cardi B, “WAP”.

We’re here for this Hottie to spread the love and to stop the hate. And we join her in working towards ending homophobia – not just in Rap, but everywhere.