The Latest Social Media Trend is Full of Lookers!

If you’re in your early 30’s like I am, then odds are you never caught onto the TikTok craze. The video social media platform has probably outperformed YouTube in the last year, and it has launched ordinary kids into multimillionaires with multiple businesses. It generates thousands of hours of content daily, but all I’ve rarely used it for is the occasional cute animal video.

So, if you’re like me and still using Facebook and Instagram only, here’s a short list of the most popular and best-looking guys on TikTok. As with all social media, TikTok is rampant with thirst trappers (see above), but this list compiles some of the guys with a little more to offer their viewers. Straight, gay, young, older, white and other ethnic backgrounds, they’re all here for your viewing enjoyment!

Did I miss any of your favorite hot TikTok men? Comment here or on our Instinct socials to let me know!

1. Noah Beck (age 21) is a former athlete for the Portland Pilots who found TikTok fame at the beginning of the pandemic. Now he has a YouTube show, Spotify podcast and was the subject of his own reality show “Noah Beck Tries Things” on MTV in 2021.

2. Jeremy Lynch (age 33) is a content creator, musician and special effects master. You may have seen his mad soccer skills on “Britian’s Got Talent” in 2008.

3. Alex Chapman (age 30) is an incredibly talented DJ. I highly recommend searching out his remixes after you’ve finished this post!

4. Brent Rivera (age 24) survived the switch from Vine to TikTok. The sometimes actor and Streamy Award winner is also the co-founder and CEO of Amp Studios.

@brentrivera My mom was always waking me up at the crack of dawn😂 ♬ original sound – Brent Rivera

5. Gil Croes (age 26) is a former model turned TikTok star. He is widely considered one of the biggest celebrities in Aruba.

6. Cameron Dallas (age 27) is an actor turned reality star turned singer who recently starred as Aaron Samuels in Broadway’s Mean Girls adaption and released his first album in 2020.

7. Ricard Foye (age 32) was a contestant on season 41 of “Survivor” in 2021. Since the show, he became a new father and co-host of the Drop Your Buffs podcast.

8. Kayes Hurricane is a singer and actor. He’s currently filming as part of The Weeknd’s “The Idol.”

9. Michael Le (age 21) is an accomplished dancer and co-creator of art group Shluv Pals.

10. Joe Albanese (age 21) has taken TikTok fame and really run with it. He frequently receives endorsement deals and media requests, but he still seems like a kind, family-oriented guy – which is great!

11. Wisdom Kaye (age 19) is a working model. If you’re looking for style and elegance on TikTok, you’re going to find this guy.

12. Benji Krol (age 21) looks like he’s just enjoying the hell out of life, and that’s OK with me!

13. Doctor Carlton uses his huge platform to give sex and health advice. Knowledge is hot too, people!

14. Tayler Holder (age 24) is a singer who just released his latest single, “Human,” last week. It only has 65,000 streams on Spotify right now, so let’s run that number up!

15. Luis Capecchi (age 24) is a model with an exclusive OnlyFans page that’s FREE and very much worth the subscription!