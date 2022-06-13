The ‘Moonlight’ Actor Plays Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson In Mini-Series

Most of us took notice of Trevante Rhodes’ talent (along with his eight pack and chiseled jawline) when he starred in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winning film Moonlight (2016), the coming of age story surrounding the main characters different phases of life — as he struggles with his identity, sexuality and abuse. The role earned Rhodes a nomination from The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association.

But it’s Trevante’s new role that has us gagging and jaw dropped! Rhodes is starring as the legendary “Iron” Mike Tyson in a new mini-series for Hulu, titled Mike. The trailer sees Rhodes showing off that blessed beyond measure, mouth-watering physique of his in several different scenes.

Mike, which Hulu describes as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson,” will be an eight episode limited series for the streaming service.

Tyson’s story and journey is already compelling enough to tune in — but casting Trevante was a very smart decision, with his fine ass! It’ll certainly help to capture the attention of some of us gays who have never watched a boxing match a day in our lives. Here’s some more proof of Rhodes being a fine ass black man.

Mike, starring Trevante Rhodes premieres on August 25 on Hulu. Check out the full trailer below.

Source: The Grio, Essence