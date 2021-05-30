The Most Successful (And Stunning) Male Models: Then And Now

Modeling may be one of the only Industries that is female led, in terms of notoriety and pay. But that doesn’t mean the males aren’t pulling their weight. These ten male models have made a name for themselves in fashion and are certainly worthy of a feature on our list of Top Ten Male Supermodels: Past and Present.

Supermodels of the Past

Marcus Schenkenberg

The Swedish born Supermodel was one of the first of his generation to establish himself as a household name. Notable campaigns with Versace, Giorgio Armani and Donna Karan catapulted him into the Supermodel stratosphere. The now 52 year old Schenkenberg has since ventured into acting, music and writing.

Tyson Beckford

Probably one of the most known male Supermodels in the fashion industry, Tyson Beckford became a household name after landing several contracts with Ralph Lauren. Creative collaborations with fellow Supermodel Naomi Campbell solidified Tyson as one of the best in the business and as a leading black model. He has continued his success with several acting roles and endeavors in the fitness industry.

Joel West

This Supermodel was one of the most booked male models throughout the 1990’s. Campaigns with Versace, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss helped to make Joel West one of the most recognizable faces during his prime. Not bad for a guy who was “discovered” at his local Dairy Queen.

Alex Lundqvist

It must be something in the water in Sweden. Like Schenkenberg, this Swedish native ascended to the top of the fashion industry as a model. This Wilhelmina model speaks five languages, which certainly is useful as he has traveled all over the world for modeling shoots. Lundqvist has had major contracts and campaigns with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Guess, Versace, Oliver People’s and has been featured in magazines like GQ and Vogue.

Jason Lewis

Before he landed the role as “The Absolut Hunk” on Sex and the City, playing opposite Kim Cattrall’s character “Samantha Jones” as her love interest, “Smith Jerrod” – Jason Lewis was an incredibly successful model in the 90’s. This former skater was encouraged by a bartender co-worker of his to take up modeling. Shortly after, Lewis was working in Paris, Milan and New York for major brands. Lewis has worked campaigns and walked the runway for Gucci, Guess, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger – amongst many others. What makes him even more sweet, he is a loud and proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Supermodels of the Present

Trevor Signorino

It doesn’t get any prettier than Supermodel Trev Signorino. The Italian, religious, football fanatic has been one of the most successful male models of our time. Being the face for Versace Dylan Blue – Signorino has established himself as a fashion elite by booking campaigns for Balmain, Versace, Moschino, Parke & Rosen, Jeremy Scott amongst many other high fashion houses. The cover model has even launched his own fitness app, so if you’re aspiring for eight pack abs like the Greek God Signorino, you may want to check it out.

David Agbodji

Born in Paris, the gorgeous West African has been the face of many high fashion campaigns. A regular on the runway for international fashion week(s) – Agbodji has done something few models are capable of, achieving longevity in the fashion industry. He has been consistently booked by brands and magazines for a number of years. Agbodji has worked with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Banana Republic, Hermes and has been featured in several magazines such as GQ, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue.

Pietro Boselli

Brawn and Brains? This former University professor found his mark in the modeling world. Pietro Boselli has been a cover model for magazines like Attitude and has fronted the campaigns of several big name brands, like Abercrombie & Fitch, BENCH/Body underwear and Equinox.

Jordan Torres

The 6’1”, 27 year old Torres (who was born in Puerto Rico but raised in the Bronx, NY), has made quite the name for himself when it comes to the new generation of male models. Boasting an impressive, sculpted physique – Torres has worked for fashion giants Givenchy, Moschino and Adidas. He has also been featured in several magazine editorials – like Playhaus, GQ, Wonderland and Hercules Magazine.

Luka Sabbat

One of the most successful male models of today, Luka Sabbat has been one of the highest paid male models of 2019 and his 2.5 million Instagram followers have made him a profitable social media influencer. Think if Kate Moss and Lenny Kravitz had a kid, Sabbat would be their edgy, hipster supermodel offspring.