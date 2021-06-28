The NFL Wants Folks To Know ‘Football Is For Everyone’

A new ad spot from the NFL boldly declares “Football is gay.”

Set to a raucous drum solo, the text of the ad continues: “Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.”

The spot closes with a message of support for The Trevor Project, the nation’s leading suicide support group for LGBTQ youth, including a link to donate.

The text quotes studies which have shown, “LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% lower risk of attempting suicide.”

Sam Rapoport, NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, confirmed to Outsports the spot is a direct response to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib coming out as gay on social media. Nassib’s announcement made him the first out active player in the NFL.

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” Rapoport added. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

In his social media video, Nassib shared that he was making a $100K donation to The Trevor Project and the NFL quickly followed suit matching the donation just hours later.

Nassib’s No. 94 jersey quickly became the #1 selling jersey at online retailer Fanatics last Wednesday after he made his announcement.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021