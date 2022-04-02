“The Real Housewives Of Dubai” Come To Bravo This Summer

Real Housewives have emerged from locales like the Big Apple, the Garden State, the Lone Star State, and even our nation’s capital. While these franchises all have gone down in Real Housewives history, The Real Housewives of Dubai looks like they may be taking the almost two-decade old franchise to a whole new level. Set in a locale known for aspirational living (and wealth), luxury shopping, and the larger than life Burj Khalifa, The Real Housewives of Dubai is due to premiere on June 1st on Bravo, bringing with it a brand new crop of Housewives, a familiar face, and of course, immediate controversy.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast showcases (as the press release says) “a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.” The release promises the wealth and extravagance we have come to love and expect from the Real Housewives, but seemingly on steroids! “Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold” The expected drama and complicated interpersonal relationships seem to be a huge part of this city as well, with the release ending with “When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat … get out of Dubai.”. The cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai features Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, & Lesa Milan.

While the excitement around the premiere of #RHODubai (the official hashtag) has been palpable since the announcement, the problematic nature of Dubai, specifically towards women and the LGBTQ community, has been a constant criticism. Andy Cohen spoke about this perspective on his Radio Andy show ‘Andy Cohen Live’ on SiriusXM saying “Dubai is somewhere — we found an incredible group of people and I think it’s going to be a really exciting show and I think it’ll be a great addition to the franchise,” he said. “I think for a lot of people in this country who watch the housewives or who watch this kind of show, it may be their first or only exposure to Dubai. And while the show is really meant to entertain, what I also hope is that maybe we can showcase some of the stuff that’s going on there that is politically incorrect, and educate people about that.” While he did state that he finds the criticism from fans to be “fair” Cohen said that he was hopeful that the show could possibly “impact some change” and to “get people talking about it.” “And who knows, maybe we can move the needle a little bit, so that is my hope…”

