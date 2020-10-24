The Rocket Man Makes History-Elton John is Reimagined As His Own Barbie Doll

From concert tours to brand new double albums, our musical icons have never had a problem figuring out a way to celebrate the landmark moments in their careers. Elton John however, may have found one of the best ways yet to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of his concert at Dodgers Stadium, which made it the largest single artist concert in history at that time.

The “I’m Still Standing” belter told Rolling Stone “Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” John went on to say “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The twelve inch doll shows Barbie giving full Elton John-realness, complete with rose circular shades and bowler hat that John is so known for. In a nod to John’s decades of LGBTQ advocacy, the doll also includes a rainbow-detailed bomber jacket as well as flared denim pants, complete with the initials “E” and “J” going up each respective leg on the front of each leg. For the die hard collectors who pick up the doll, both a doll stand and a Certificate of Authenticity are included. The entire package retails for $50.00

You can grab the exclusive Elton John’s Barbie doll at Wal-Mart at the Mattel website