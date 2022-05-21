The Stone Pony Comes To ‘Summer Slay’ This July In Asbury Park

With a larger than life summer stage that has hosted everyone from The Jonas Brothers to Phoebe Bridges to Kesha, the globally-renowned Stone Pony (located right on the Jersey Shore in Asbury Park NJ) is celebrating the long & storied LGBTQ history of Asbury Park this season. After hosting an ultra-successful Pride event with Kim Petras last year, Stone Pony is hosting their first annual Summer Slay 2022 this summer, kicking off Saturday July 9th. The event is two-fold, as it also serves as Remember Jones’ birthday party and the official release of his brand new album, the perfectly titled Haha Bitch!

Jones be performing full set of his own music (including his just-released single, the pop-perfect “Love Will Return”) which is now included on Jones’ “won’t U be my hater?” tour which is going around the country in 2022. Not only does it feature new versions of Jones classics, but it includes brand new original songs, and his signature re-imaginations of other hits. Longtime friend Quincy Mumford joins Jones at Summer Slay, along with Tor Miller, Zoe Sparks, and Levy Okun, all with their full bands on hand. An Asbury Park summertime event would not be complete without some killer drag, and local Georgie’s dolls Tastie, and Morrigan von Haunt are on-hand, along with former Miss Paradise (2016 & 2021) and drag sensation Jolina Jasmine. The dolls will be performing shows, stunts, and even giving some drag makeovers of their own.

As for how he feels to be taking part in this multi-celebratory summer event, Remember Jones is anticipating a raucous celebration that also pays homage to this famed Jersey Shore LGBTQ community. Remember Jones exclusively told me that he is “excited to curate an inclusive, mini-festival event with so many wildly talented friends and artists. not only does this celebrate my birthday and album release, but celebrates a community that has helped me launch my music and projects all over the country”!

