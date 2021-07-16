The Sweet, Funny, Award Winning Comedy Returns For Season 2 July 23rd

The little show that could – Ted Lasso – arrived last year with little fanfare and soon became a smash hit with both viewers and critics. Leading man Jason Sudekis already took home a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for his performance. Earlier this week basically the entire cast was nominated for Emmys and the show itself broke a record for the most nominations ever by a freshman series – 20. (The previous record was held by Glee.)

The show boasts a bevy of very attractive men – it should, the show centers around a professional football (soccer) team in England – so which one is your favorite?

Jason Sudekis as Coach Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt



Nick Mohammed as Nathan

So many men, so little time! I think if I had to pick just one, I am going with Brett Goldstein, grrrrrrr! Instinct readers, who is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below! And as you are doing that, check out the trailer for season 2 and some more photos of the cast. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV on July 23rd.